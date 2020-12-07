Man charged with burglary

A Farmington man faced charges recently after allegedly entering an unlocked neighbor’s residence and causing property damage at the Orchard View Apartments.
Patrick Nute, 33, was charged Nov. 20 in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, Nute entered an unlocked apartment at the Orchard View apartment complex in Farmington.
The report states that a resident is currently renting the apartment; however, Nute reportedly entered the unlocked door. Once inside, the man allegedly punched and broke the sliding glass door causing a hole in the glass and leaving broken glass on the patio.
In her report, the officer states that Nute admitted going inside the apartment and that he knew that the door being unlocked did not entitle him to be inside of the residence. Nute’s address listed on the court filings indicates that he lives in a neighboring unit at the apartment complex.
The man was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $10,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
If released on bail, Nute is ordered not to be present on the property of Orchard View Apartments except in his own apartment. The man is further ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims or witnesses in this case.
Court records show that Nute has past charges in St. Francois County for assault. In October 2019, Nute entered an Alford plea of guilty to two counts of third-degree assault (special victim) and was placed on five years of supervised probation. In entering an Alford plea, Nute did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty if the case proceeds to trial.
Nute entered a guilty plea in Clay County Court to an amended charge of second-degree property damage in 2013. He was sentenced to serve 270 days in the Clay County Detention Center; however, the court suspended the execution of that sentence, and Nute was placed on two years of supervised probation, according to court records.
