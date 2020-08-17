Man charged with car theft, possessing burglary tools, drugs, and brass knuckles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Park Hills man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and being found in possession of drugs and burglary tools.

Floyd Kean Jr., 38, was charged recently in Washington County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Kean was arguing on July 28 with a female acquaintance in the parking lot in the 500 block of Cheryl Drive in Potosi.

During the argument, Kean reportedly refused to give the woman a ride in her vehicle back to her residence.

The woman then left the parking lot and her vehicle, while Kean returned to a friend’s apartment. Before Kean went to the apartment, he reportedly told the woman that her keys were under the seat of her car.

After having a friend pick her up, the woman later returned to get her car, only to find that Kean and her car, a black 2008 Dodge Charger, were missing from the parking lot.

The vehicle was later located on the 100 block of East High Street parked near an apartment with Kean leaned over in the driver’s seat.