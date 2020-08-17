Man charged with car theft, possessing burglary tools, drugs, and brass knuckles

A Park Hills man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and being found in possession of drugs and burglary tools.
Floyd Kean Jr., 38, was charged recently in Washington County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Kean was arguing on July 28 with a female acquaintance in the parking lot in the 500 block of Cheryl Drive in Potosi.
During the argument, Kean reportedly refused to give the woman a ride in her vehicle back to her residence.
The woman then left the parking lot and her vehicle, while Kean returned to a friend’s apartment. Before Kean went to the apartment, he reportedly told the woman that her keys were under the seat of her car.
After having a friend pick her up, the woman later returned to get her car, only to find that Kean and her car, a black 2008 Dodge Charger, were missing from the parking lot.
The vehicle was later located on the 100 block of East High Street parked near an apartment with Kean leaned over in the driver’s seat.
The officer on the scene was talking with Kean and observed a black and red case in the passenger’s seat, along with a metal spoon and syringes inside.
The report states that Kean admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that morning and said he used about a quarter gram of meth.
Upon searching the black case, officers located a clear ziplock baggie containing a white crystal-like substance, a second ziplock baggie containing an off-white/brown colored powder substance, two metal spoons and seven used syringes.
While searching the vehicle further, officers found a backpack containing a set of bolt cutters, a slim jim, blue rubber gloves, two face masks and flashlights. Officers also found a bag containing a prescription pill bottle with Kean’s name on the prescription.
Inside the bottle were four different types of pills. One of the pills was a yellow round tablet identified as Zolpidem TARTRATE ER, a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Officers also located a rainbow-colored set of brass knuckles that Kean said belonged to him, according to the statement.
Both the crystal substance and the off-white/brown powder substance located with Kean field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kean was booked into the Washington County Jail, and his bond was set at $40,000. If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with the victim in this case.
A review of Kean’s criminal history showed that he is a convicted felon in the State of Missouri.
Court records indicate that Kean has two prior convictions in Washington County for second-degree statutory rape, for which he served 6-year and 12-year sentences in prison. Kean also has prior convictions for second-degree burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer, for which he served 5-year and 7-year prison sentences.
The criminal complaint filed this week states that Kean is a persistent felony offender facing more than 34 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
