A local man is in custody following an alleged child abuse incident that occurred on July 7.
Ronald Sitzes, 31, of Park Hills, has been charged with Class B felony abuse or neglect of a child and the Class D felony abuse or neglect of a child. Sitzes is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Sitzes is required to have GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim if he posts bond.
According to the Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, on July 7 Sitzes became angry with his paramour’s preteen son. The report states that Sitzes initially slapped the child after which he slammed his head into the wall, threw various items at him, and picked him up by his throat and choked him.
The report states that the incident was reported to the child’s father when he stopped by the home to drop off some clothing items on July 11.
The court document states that the child still had stiffness and soreness in his neck and had suffered some slight hearing loss as a result of the incident. The boy told authorities he was afraid of Sitzes. The child’s parents provided photographs of the child’s injuries and the child’s siblings gave statements on what had happened.
Sitzes was taken into custody by the Farmington officer and transported to the county jail.
Sitzes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing in February for an incident that occurred in September 2018.
