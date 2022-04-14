Man charged with child molestation, endangering child's welfare

An area man faces charges of child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing meth to and touching the child in a sexual manner.

Christopher Trevor Lee Hamman, 34, of Bonne Terre, was charged March 30 in St. Francois County with second-degree child molestation, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, and endangering the welfare of a child, engaging in sexual conduct.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, in October 2020, a 13-year-old girl disclosed that while she was staying with Hamman, he had given her drugs to smoke in a glass pipe and had touched her breasts with his hands sometime during the month of September 2020.

On March 15, the report states Hamman telephoned a St. Francois County detective explaining that his conscience was bothering him. Hamman reportedly admitted to the investigator that he did give the girl methamphetamine to smoke and did touch her breasts with his hand.

Hamman was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Sunday, with a $250,000 bond set in the case. Court records show the man posted the bond on Monday and was released from custody.

While free on bail, Hamman is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

An initial court appearance in the case is scheduled for May 19 at 9 a.m.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.