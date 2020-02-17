Man charged with four counts of burglary

The officer reported that at this point Evans denied having anything to do with breaking into the businesses or stealing any items. Evans was then placed under arrest and informed of his Miranda Rights.

The reports states Evans escorted the officers to his bedroom. He admitted to being on meth during the burglaries.

Once in the bedroom, Evan's began pointing out an object which were stolen including a cell phone stolen from Marlowe Street.

The report states Evans explained the items stolen from the Golden Scissors were in three bags in his neighbor's camper but that his neighbor was unaware the items were stolen.

When asked if any other items in the room were stolen property from Marlowe Street, the report describes Evans pointing out items in the room such as an XBox One, an HP Laptop, a iPad mini, multiple phones and jewelry, among other things. He admitted to stealing other items which he ditched in the alley up from the residence.

The cash stolen from Lalo's Mexican Grill was located in the coat pocket which matched the coat seen in the surveillance footage.