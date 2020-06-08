Man charged with having child porn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Fredericktown man has been charged this week in Madison County with possession of child pornography.

Justin Keith Moore, 19, was charged Thursday with three counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation reportedly led to the discovery of more than 100 illicit images and videos on his cell phone.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Moore was located at a residence on Buford Boulevard in Fredericktown on Wednesday.

He was interviewed in reference to a child pornography investigation.

The report states that Moore provided his cell phone to investigators and acknowledged it contained child pornography.

Moore reportedly stated that his cell phone contained “hundreds” of images and videos.

His cell phone was then forensically searched subsequent to a search warrant.

The search revealed more than 100 different photos and videos of children under the age of 18, including infants.

These images were of children involved in sex acts or posing nude, and were located inside a hidden encrypted application on Moore’s phone, according to the report.

Moore was booked into the Madison County Jail, and a $50,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

