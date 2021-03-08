Man charged with hindering prosecution following Monday pursuit

A man faces multiple charges for allegedly interfering with a police pursuit and leading officers on a high-speed chase through Washington County earlier this week.
Jimmy Dwayne Barron Jr., 28, of Potosi, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, driving while revoked, and two counts of resisting arrest/stop by fleeing/creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Monday Barron was seen operating a motor vehicle in the area of an ended pursuit where two subjects fled on foot.
The report states a deputy conducted a traffic stop to identify or locate suspects from the pursuit. As the deputy approached the vehicle on foot, the suspects reportedly fled the scene and took off down the road.
A pursuit began, and the deputy determined the fleeing vehicle was occupied by two subjects, with Barron reportedly driving.
The pursuit began on Cedar Creek Road in Irondale and continued onto Highway 32. The deputy reports Barron started to turn left onto Highway 32 but then abruptly turned right onto the highway and traveled westbound into Caledonia. The vehicle failed to signal and turned onto the parking lot of Belgrade State Bank.
The report states the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and turned right onto Highway 21 without signaling. The vehicle continued failing to yield at high rates of speed on Highway 21, heading southbound.
The driver reportedly continued on to Bufford Road, and police followed the vehicle through Caledonia Cutoff Road to Highway 32 in Iron County.
The report indicates the vehicle exceeded speeds of 100 mph on both Highway 21 and Highway 32. The deputy reported frequently losing sight of the vehicle but was able to catch back up to it.
The deputy noted that during the first pursuit, a suspect fired shots at Leadwood Police. The deputy observed flashes inside the vehicle he was pursuing, which he believed to be muzzle flashes from a firearm. It was believed the suspect vehicle turned on Route DD toward Belgrade.
Another deputy located the vehicle on Route P, traveling at high speeds. That deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle reportedly failed to yield. The license plate identified the automobile as being the same one from the pursuit. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Route P and Cannon Holler and was unable to locate it.
Other patrol units were later dispatched to the 15,000 block of Route P, where the vehicle was located in the woods abandoned, according to the statement.
Police later went to Barron's residence on Cannon Holler Road to investigate. There, Barron reportedly told officers that he did not run or shoot at the deputy. The report states the man later confessed to the pursuit in detail.
An interview was conducted at the sheriff's office. After being read his Miranda Rights, Barron reportedly said he was in the area to pick up the suspect from the first pursuit.
Barron stated the subject messaged him to come pick him up and gave him his location. According to the statement, the man told investigators he had deleted that message because he did not want to be implicated in any of the charges the other subject was facing.
A records check revealed Barron had an arrest warrant out of Jefferson County for driving while revoked and another from Clay County for traffic offenses.
Barron was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $50,000 bond was set in the case.
The charging documents state Barron is currently on bond with Judge Wendy Wexler Horn for felony driving while revoked.
The complaint also states Barron has three other pending felony counts of driving while revoked in Iron, St. Francois and Jefferson counties, as well as a pending drug case in St. Francois County.
Court documents indicate the man has been charged in the past with five counts of driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine), and two counts of unlawful possession of synthetic cannabinoid (35 grams or less).
