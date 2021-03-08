Man charged with hindering prosecution following Monday pursuit

Police later went to Barron's residence on Cannon Holler Road to investigate. There, Barron reportedly told officers that he did not run or shoot at the deputy. The report states the man later confessed to the pursuit in detail.

An interview was conducted at the sheriff's office. After being read his Miranda Rights, Barron reportedly said he was in the area to pick up the suspect from the first pursuit.

Barron stated the subject messaged him to come pick him up and gave him his location. According to the statement, the man told investigators he had deleted that message because he did not want to be implicated in any of the charges the other subject was facing.

A records check revealed Barron had an arrest warrant out of Jefferson County for driving while revoked and another from Clay County for traffic offenses.

Barron was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $50,000 bond was set in the case.

The charging documents state Barron is currently on bond with Judge Wendy Wexler Horn for felony driving while revoked.

The complaint also states Barron has three other pending felony counts of driving while revoked in Iron, St. Francois and Jefferson counties, as well as a pending drug case in St. Francois County.

Court documents indicate the man has been charged in the past with five counts of driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine), and two counts of unlawful possession of synthetic cannabinoid (35 grams or less).

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

