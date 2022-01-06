Man charged with kidnapping after Christmas Eve pursuit

An area man faces charges of kidnapping and fleeing a traffic stop related to an alleged multi-county pursuit on Christmas Eve.

Brian Anthony Call, 47, of Desloge, has been charged in Washington County with second-degree kidnapping, resisting a lawful stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Call was parked at a fuel pump at the Gulf gas station, located at 830 E. High St. in Potosi in the late hours of Dec. 24. The vehicle was described as a 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

After Call's passenger finished pumping gas into the vehicle, the report states he started to walk into the store. Call reportedly pulled away from the pump while the fuel hose was still attached to the car. The fuel hose broke free from the pump and stayed attached to the vehicle causing damage to the fuel pump valued at $250, according to the statement.

The report states that the passenger, a 79-year-old man, attempted to approach Call to find out what was going on. Call allegedly exchanged words with his passenger, who then got back into the vehicle. Call reportedly then drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, traveling east on Highway 8.

An officer reported activating his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which reportedly failed to yield and continued east on Highway 8. The driver drove all over the roadway, the report states, and passed vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic.

While passing Ameren Drive on Highway 8, the report states that Call nearly struck the back end of a Washington County Ambulance that was turning onto Ameren Drive.

The man reportedly continued fleeing police by traveling through Park Hills and Desloge in St. Francois County before pulling onto northbound US 67 and eventually entering Jefferson County.

The report states that Call drove across multiple sets of spike strips before getting onto I-55 heading north. When the man reportedly ran over the spike strips, parts of his tire and vehicle broke off and struck the windshield and hood of a pursuing patrol unit.

Call reportedly continued eluding authorities on I-55 before turning onto Route A in Festus and then onto Gannon Drive. The man reportedly came to a stop at the Phillips 66 station, located on West Gannon Drive.

After being taken into custody, Call allegedly said he was fleeing because he had warrants. The man reportedly told police that the passenger asked him to stop during the pursuit, but he refused.

In his report, an officer further noted that Call's driving privileges in the State of Missouri have expired since May 2020, and he was unable to produce proof of insurance for the vehicle he was operating.

Call was booked at the Washington County Jail on Christmas Day, and a $40,000 bond was set in the case. The man was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 11 for a bond reduction hearing.

The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Call is considered a persistent offender, having three prior felony convictions for stealing and three convictions for possession of a controlled substance, as well as multiple Department of Corrections commitments.

The charging document further states that the 79-year-old passenger in the car during the alleged pursuit was screaming to be allowed out of the vehicle, but forced to remain inside for the entire incident.

Court documents indicate that Call faces more than 17 years in prison if convicted of the charges in this case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

