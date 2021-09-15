Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman

The report indicates that the woman messaged a friend, providing him the truck information, her location, and Miller’s name. The friend called 911 and shared this information with emergency dispatch.

The woman told police that Miller found out she had messaged her friend and became irate. She said he then began punching her and hurting her. The court filings indicate that Miller and the woman had been in a previous intimate relationship and were attempting to work things out.

Based on the woman’s statements, the severe injuries and swelling of her face, and the swelling and redness of Miller’s hands and knuckles, the man was taken into custody.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. A follow-up interview was conducted at an area hospital, where the woman confirmed her previous statements about what had happened.

Miller was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. He has since posted the surety bond and was released. While released on bond, Miller is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and must comply with pre-trial and GPS monitoring.

The man is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 7 for an initial appearance in the newly filed case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

