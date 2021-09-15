Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman

A man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after allegedly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her multiple times while driving in the area last week.
Michael Miller, 37, of St. Louis, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 5, a deputy was dispatched to a reported kidnapping and well-being check of a woman riding as a passenger in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck on northbound US 67.
A deputy saw a truck matching the description heading northbound on US 67 and initiated a traffic stop at Route H and Hildebrecht Road. The truck’s driver, identified as Miller, was instructed to exit the vehicle and placed into restraints.
The report states another deputy saw the woman in the passenger seat with bruising around her right eye, severe swelling on the left side of her face, and a cut on her right foot with visible blood.
The woman reportedly told the deputy that she and Miller were hanging out and had just left Walgreens. She said Miller began making weird and crazy statements which made her uncomfortable.
The woman said she asked Miller multiple times to take her home and told him that she no longer wanted to be around him, according to the statement. Miller reportedly refused to do so, repeatedly told her no, and continued driving.
The report indicates that the woman messaged a friend, providing him the truck information, her location, and Miller’s name. The friend called 911 and shared this information with emergency dispatch.
The woman told police that Miller found out she had messaged her friend and became irate. She said he then began punching her and hurting her. The court filings indicate that Miller and the woman had been in a previous intimate relationship and were attempting to work things out.
Based on the woman’s statements, the severe injuries and swelling of her face, and the swelling and redness of Miller’s hands and knuckles, the man was taken into custody.
The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. A follow-up interview was conducted at an area hospital, where the woman confirmed her previous statements about what had happened.
Miller was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. He has since posted the surety bond and was released. While released on bond, Miller is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and must comply with pre-trial and GPS monitoring.
The man is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 7 for an initial appearance in the newly filed case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com