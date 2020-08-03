Man charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault

A Fredericktown man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Bonne Terre woman’s apartment and firing a gun inside.
Donald Webb, 27, was charged in St. Francois County last Tuesday with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, an officer was dispatched Sunday to an apartment on the 100 block of North Allen Street for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, the officer was met by a woman who said she was taking a shower when a man she knew as “DJ” entered the bathroom, ordered her to get dressed and told her he was going to kill her because she was a snitch.
The woman told the officer that “DJ” then led her out of the bathroom, through the living room and into the apartment’s west entry room, at which time two visitors arrived at the residence.
The two witnesses said “DJ” was yelling and fired a shot into the entry room. After allegedly firing the handgun, “DJ” then fled from the apartment in a black passenger vehicle displaying the word “FORD” written in white lettering and the word “PERFORMANCE” written in red lettering at the top of the windshield.
The officer reports that the car’s license plate returned to a 2010 Chevrolet registered to Webb. With this information, the officer was able to locate a picture of Webb through the Department of Revenue.
The officer showed the woman the picture, and she identified him as the suspect who entered her apartment.
Multiple area residents called in reports of a suspicious person who matched the suspect's description. At approximately 11:01 p.m., the officer was informed the suspect was seen in the area of Branch Street in Bonne Terre.
The officer arrived in the area as another officer was placing the suspect in handcuffs, and was able to identify the suspect as Webb.
The officer also noticed Webb had a lanyard containing a key marked with a Ford emblem. Webb’s vehicle was located on Monday about 1:13 a.m. and towed to a secured lot.
Webb was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $75,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
If released on bail, Webb is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from contacting the victim in this case. The man is also prohibited from possessing firearms.
Court documents indicate Webb has past convictions. He was convicted in 2012 of third-degree assault in St. Francois County and received a $300 fine.
In 2015, Webb was convicted of second-degree domestic assault in Madison County and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. After violating his probation terms, Webb was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison. The report states Webb was released from prison on parole.
If convicted of the newly-filed charges, Webb could face up to 15 years in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
