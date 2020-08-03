Man charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault

The officer reports that the car’s license plate returned to a 2010 Chevrolet registered to Webb. With this information, the officer was able to locate a picture of Webb through the Department of Revenue.

The officer showed the woman the picture, and she identified him as the suspect who entered her apartment.

Multiple area residents called in reports of a suspicious person who matched the suspect's description. At approximately 11:01 p.m., the officer was informed the suspect was seen in the area of Branch Street in Bonne Terre.

The officer arrived in the area as another officer was placing the suspect in handcuffs, and was able to identify the suspect as Webb.

The officer also noticed Webb had a lanyard containing a key marked with a Ford emblem. Webb’s vehicle was located on Monday about 1:13 a.m. and towed to a secured lot.

Webb was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a $75,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

If released on bail, Webb is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from contacting the victim in this case. The man is also prohibited from possessing firearms.