An area man is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle at a local Walmart, refusing to release her, and threatening her with violence. Police said the man had been in a relationship with the woman before the alleged kidnapping and assault.

Travis Scott Mouser, 30, of Ste. Genevieve, has been charged in Washington County with one count of first-degree kidnapping - facilitating a felony - inflicting injury - terrorizing, one count of tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution, and fourth-degree domestic assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Mouser entered Potosi Walmart's parking lot on Sunday driving a gold Cadillac Escalade SUV. Police said the man spoke with a woman standing by the wall near the store's main entrance before he exited the vehicle and approached her.

The report states the woman turned away from Mouser, squatted down near the wall, and placed her arms in front of her face. The man reportedly grabbed the woman from behind and dragged her toward the vehicle as she resisted. Authorities said Mouser opened the rear driver door of the SUV, allegedly forced the woman inside, and closed the door before getting into the driver's seat and driving out of the parking lot.

Once inside the SUV, the report states the woman dialed 911. During the 911 call, she could be heard crying and begging to be let out of the vehicle, according to police. The woman also reportedly told Mouser she did not feel safe. Around the same time, dispatchers allegedly heard the man yelling at the woman, threatening to "beat the f------ s--- out of her" and kill her if she told police he kidnapped her.

The report alleges Mouser did not release the woman from the moving vehicle until they reached Hickory Canyons Natural Area near Ste. Genevieve about an hour later.

According to the report, Mouser later told law enforcement he had been in a relationship with the woman. The woman reportedly verified the duration of the relationship during an interview with police.

Mouser was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. The man was arraigned in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mouser is due in court again on Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing.