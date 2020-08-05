Man charged with making terrorist threat to blow up the county courthouse

Billy Gene Thomas, 64, of Leadington, was charged last week with one felony count of making a terrorist threat in the second-degree.
The charge was filed after the area man allegedly sent an email to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney stating he would blow up the courthouse if she did not “back off.”
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 27, shortly before 9 a.m., an investigator with Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam’s office approached a sheriff’s officer on duty in the St. Francois County Courthouse's Security Division about the email, which was reportedly titled “B---- u back off,” and was sent from a legitimate email address at 1:41 a.m. on Feb. 27.
The email body stated, “B---- you f-- with I blow up the court house with u in it... I heard u are Investigate me maybe if you had a set of t--- like mine u would leave me the f--- along....” and it was signed with the name of a woman known to have domestic disputes with Thomas, according to the report.
The sheriff’s officer gathered further information from the investigator, including the identity of the 33-year-old woman.
The officer turned over the information and the email to a sheriff’s deputy.
Google Subscriber Information revealed the Terms of Service IP associated with the email address, and showed activity on the account on Feb. 27, between 7:32-7:42 a.m.
A request to Charter Communications for subscriber information uncovered that the Terms of Service IP from Google matched the target IP details from Charter.
Charter Communications indicated the subscriber record associated with the IP was subscribed to Thomas with an address on the 500 block of Union Street in Leadington.
Charges were filed last Thursday. On Friday, Thomas was booked into the St. Francois County Jail.
A $5,000 surety bond was set in the case, and Thomas was released from custody Monday after posting the bond.
While released on bail, Thomas is prohibited from contacting the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Court records indicated Thomas has several prior felony convictions in St. Francois County dating back to 1993, including second-degree sexual assault, two counts of felony stealing, three counts of forgery, and three counts of passing a bad check.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
