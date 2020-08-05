Man charged with making terrorist threat to blow up the county courthouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billy Gene Thomas, 64, of Leadington, was charged last week with one felony count of making a terrorist threat in the second-degree.

The charge was filed after the area man allegedly sent an email to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney stating he would blow up the courthouse if she did not “back off.”

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 27, shortly before 9 a.m., an investigator with Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam’s office approached a sheriff’s officer on duty in the St. Francois County Courthouse's Security Division about the email, which was reportedly titled “B---- u back off,” and was sent from a legitimate email address at 1:41 a.m. on Feb. 27.

The email body stated, “B---- you f-- with I blow up the court house with u in it... I heard u are Investigate me maybe if you had a set of t--- like mine u would leave me the f--- along....” and it was signed with the name of a woman known to have domestic disputes with Thomas, according to the report.

The sheriff’s officer gathered further information from the investigator, including the identity of the 33-year-old woman.

The officer turned over the information and the email to a sheriff’s deputy.