Man charged with possessing child pornography

An area man is facing felony charges following an investigation regarding sexually explicit images of children.

Raymond DeBlois, 44, of Leadwood, was charged last week in St. Francois County with two counts of possession of child pornography (first offense).

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators contacted DeBlois at his Locust Street residence in Leadwood Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The report states DeBlois told officers he was the owner of the email address.

DeBlois reportedly stated that in May, he received images of child pornography from an unknown person via an internet-based application. The man said he tried to report the explicit photos to the application service provider by attaching them to an email from his account with the intent of emailing them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said Google disabled his email account the moment he attached the image files to his email. However, the report states that there was no way to verify this information as there was no text shown on the email.

When investigators showed DeBlois the images in question, he reportedly verified the pictures as being the ones he attached to his email.