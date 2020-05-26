Man charged with possession of child porn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man has been charged with possession of child pornography after allegedly sending Snapchat messages containing explicit videos of minors.

Nathan Baucom, 24, of Festus, was charged last week in St. Francois County Court with four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a trooper was provided with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Feb. 10. This CyberTip contained information provided to the NCMEC by Snapchat. The CyberTip reportedly showed that a user named Nathan Baucom had sent two pornographic images of male juvenile children to another user via the Snapchat application on Nov. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m.

The report states that Baucom was located on May 20 and voluntarily agreed to be interviewed at the MSHP Troop C Service Center in Park Hills. The report further states that pursuant to a search warrant, the man's cellphone was searched, and numerous images and video files of child pornography were located.

Baucom was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond.