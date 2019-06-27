A Farmington man has been charged and is wanted by authorities following a rape that occurred in late March.
Alex Barker, 21, of Farmington, has been charged with felony rape in the first degree and felony kidnapping, inflicting injury, or terrorizing in the first degree. His bond is set at $75,000.
According to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, an officer was dispatched on March 21 to take a report of a female who claimed she was sexually assaulted the night before.
According to the court document Barker picked up the female from her home on March 20 about 10 p.m. and took her to his Wesley Drive home with the understanding that they were going to hang out for the evening.
The report indicates that once inside the home, Barker led her to his bedroom and forced her to kiss him. Barker then attempted to put his hands up her shirt at which time she told him to stop touching her and that she did not want to have sex with him.
According to the probable cause statement, Barker then removed the female’s clothing and pinned her to his bed. Barker then had intercourse with the female while holding her down forcefully with his forearm. The report states that during the act, Barker also bit and choked the woman.
The woman reported that she got dressed and asked Barker to take her home. He told her he would “take her home when he was done with her.”
The court document states that after about 20 minutes had passed, Barker again undressed the woman, flipped her over, and put her hands behind her back. At that time, Barker again had sex with the female without her consent.
When Barker finished assaulting the woman, he then told her he would take her home. The report states that the woman was confined in Barker’s home for about one hour.
Barker also has previous charges for assault in 2017 for which he received a seven year suspended sentence. Barker’s probation was suspended on this charge and he served a 120-day shock incarceration in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2018. Barker also served 30 days in the county jail for tampering with property in 2016.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Barker should contact Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131 or the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777.
