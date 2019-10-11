Man charged with rape

A non-U.S. citizen has been arrested and charged in St. Francois County with rape.
Jesus Rodriguez, 35, was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred in Park Hills.
According to a probable cause statement by Det. Sgt. Summer Bess of the Park Hills Police Department, on Wednesday, a woman reported that she and Rodriguez went into her bedroom and kissed a few times but the woman did not want to go any further and told the man to stop. The woman stated Rodriguez then pushed her down on the bed, and she reportedly said, “No, I don't want to do this.”
Rodriguez then pushed her down onto the bed again. The woman again told Rodriguez that she did not want to do this. Rodriguez grabbed her by the wrists, placed her hands over her head, and held her down with one hand.
The woman reported that Rodriguez then had sex with her. She reported that she did not consent to the sex and described the attack as “violent.” At the time of her report to law enforcement, the woman was wearing the same clothes she was wearing during the rape. She agreed to a sexual assault kit and Bess collected her clothing and the sheets from her bed, and placed them into evidence.
Rodriguez was brought in for questioning and denied having intercourse with the woman but did admit to kissing her. He consented to a DNA sample that was collected and placed into evidence.
According to the court document, Rodriguez is not a U.S. citizen or resident and appears to be in the country on a temporary basis. Additionally stated in the complaint is that Rodriguez has no known family ties to the community.
Rodriguez was booked into the St. Francois County Jail Wednesday night and a bond has been set at $100,000 cash only. If released on bond, Rodriguez must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the victim.
