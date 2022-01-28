Man charged with sexual trafficking, enticement of Wash Co. juvenile through Snapchat

A northern Missouri man faces sex trafficking and enticement charges after allegedly threatening a Washington County juvenile into sending him sexually explicit content through social media over the course of a year.

Jordan Christopher Tippetts, 21, of Elsberry, has been charged in Washington County with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child and enticement or attempted enticement of a child (actor 21 years of age or older and child less than 15 years of age).

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, from October 2020 to September 2021, Tippetts had conversations with a juvenile female on a social media platform.

The report states that Tippetts began communicating with the girl via Snapchat when she was just 12 years old.

During their Snapchat conversations, Tippetts is alleged to have forcefully asked the child for nude photos of herself along with videos of the girl performing sexual acts.

The report states that a search warrant was executed on Tippetts' Snapchat account. When reviewing the voice message data, investigators reportedly discovered that the man had sent several voice messages threatening the girl in order to receive explicit images and video.

In one of the messages, the report states that Tippetts told the girl to send him a 5- to 10-minute video of her performing a sex act or else he would keep calling or "spam call" her.

The report states the man sent several other messages to the juvenile, including one saying, "you either send me a video of you [performing a sex act] for five to eight minutes or I'll find where you live, go there, and have a baby with you; you choose." He reportedly went on to state, "I am not threatening; I am making a promise."

In addition, the report states that Tippetts sent several nude photos of himself to the child, along with videos of himself performing sexual acts.

When authorities interviewed Tippetts, he reportedly confessed and confirmed that he was the person heard in all of the voice messages. The man allegedly admitted that he asked the girl approximately 40 times to have sex with him and asked her for nude photos 10-15 times. He reportedly told the investigators that the girl had sent him two nude photos and two nude videos after threatening her.

The report states that Tippetts told police that he sent the nude photos of the girl to two other unknown people through Snapchat. The man also reportedly confessed to sending nude pictures of himself to 20 other underage females.

Tippetts was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $200,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with any person under the age of 17.

The charging documents indicate that Tippetts resides in Lincoln County and "will likely be charged with multiple counts of child pornography and other offenses."

The criminal complaint also notes that Tippetts faces two possible life sentences if convicted of the charges filed in Washington County.

Tippetts is scheduled to appear in court for a bond reduction hearing on Feb. 8.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.