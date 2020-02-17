Man charged with statutory sodomy, witness tampering

A man was indicted in St. Francois County this month on charges relating to the reported sexual assault of a child in 2018.

On Friday, a grand jury charged 38-year-old Manuel Avalos with first-degree statutory sodomy involving a child less than 14 years of age, as well as the class D felony of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Avalos was in Lake Hanna during the summer of 2018, staying in the same residence as a then-13-year-old girl. The girl reported that she was asleep on a pull-out couch in the Lake Hanna residence when she awoke during the night to Avalos placing his hands down her pants. The girl told officers that Avalos had touched her private area and said he later told her that he was on drugs and was sorry.

An initial criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 4, charging Avalos with first-degree statutory sodomy. He was booked in the St. Francois County Jail on Nov. 26, and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set. Court records state that Avalos is believed to be in the United States illegally and that due to his immigration status, the state considers him to be a flight risk.