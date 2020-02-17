Man charged with statutory sodomy, witness tampering

A man was indicted in St. Francois County this month on charges relating to the reported sexual assault of a child in 2018.
On Friday, a grand jury charged 38-year-old Manuel Avalos with first-degree statutory sodomy involving a child less than 14 years of age, as well as the class D felony of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Avalos was in Lake Hanna during the summer of 2018, staying in the same residence as a then-13-year-old girl. The girl reported that she was asleep on a pull-out couch in the Lake Hanna residence when she awoke during the night to Avalos placing his hands down her pants. The girl told officers that Avalos had touched her private area and said he later told her that he was on drugs and was sorry.
An initial criminal complaint was filed on Nov. 4, charging Avalos with first-degree statutory sodomy. He was booked in the St. Francois County Jail on Nov. 26, and a $100,000 cash-only bond was set. Court records state that Avalos is believed to be in the United States illegally and that due to his immigration status, the state considers him to be a flight risk.
The grand jury indictment filed this month states that on Nov. 29, Avalos threatened to sue a prospective witness in the case and also threatened to have the witness arrested. The state alleges that the threats reportedly made by Avalos were an attempt to keep the witness from testifying against him. The felony count of tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution was added to the indictment and an arrest warrant was issued for Avalos, who was already in custody at the St. Francois County Jail.
The court again set a $100,000 cash-only bond, and if Avalos posts bail, he is prohibited from having contact with the victim in this case.
The arrest warrant further states that Avalos has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, which is a request made by ICE for local authorities to hold an individual for 48 hours after the time they would otherwise be released. The purpose of an ICE hold is so immigration officials can detain and transfer a person to federal custody for an alleged immigration violation.
If convicted of first-degree statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, Avalos could face up to life in prison.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com