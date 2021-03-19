Man charged with statutory sodomy

A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after a child alleged that sexual contact had occurred at his residence last month.

Darin James Logsden, 46, has been charged in Washington County Court with statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse (person less than 12 years of age) and failing to register as a sex offender per statute.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, during a forensic interview, a child under the age of 5 told investigators that she and Logsden were lying in the man's bed at his residence, located on Pinch Road in Potosi.

The child reportedly said that Logsden touched her inappropriately and performed a sexual act at the residence in February.

When interviewed, Logsden told the detective he did not know the child.

The report further indicates that Logsden is a registered sex offender and required to register all email and social media accounts within three days of having them.

While conducting a Trans Union search of Logsden, the detective reports that the man had an active email account registered through Yahoo.com. The email is connected to his registered address on Finch Road, according to the account information.