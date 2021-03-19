Man charged with statutory sodomy

A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after a child alleged that sexual contact had occurred at his residence last month.
Darin James Logsden, 46, has been charged in Washington County Court with statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse (person less than 12 years of age) and failing to register as a sex offender per statute.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, during a forensic interview, a child under the age of 5 told investigators that she and Logsden were lying in the man's bed at his residence, located on Pinch Road in Potosi.
The child reportedly said that Logsden touched her inappropriately and performed a sexual act at the residence in February.
When interviewed, Logsden told the detective he did not know the child.
The report further indicates that Logsden is a registered sex offender and required to register all email and social media accounts within three days of having them.
While conducting a Trans Union search of Logsden, the detective reports that the man had an active email account registered through Yahoo.com. The email is connected to his registered address on Finch Road, according to the account information.
The report states police discovered that Logsden had a SnapChat account and a Parler account. The man also reportedly had a "MeWe" account, which is another social media platform.
The report notes that Logsden had not registered any of the online accounts as required per his sex offender registry status.
Records show that Logsden is a convicted felon and current sex offender registered as a "Tier III" offender through the Missouri State Highway Patrol Registry. The documents indicate the man was arrested, charged, and convicted of statutory rape and statutory sodomy in 1997.
Logsden was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $250,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Logsden is prohibited from having contact with any child under the age of 17.
Logsden appeared in court on Feb. 23, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 27 in Washington County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com