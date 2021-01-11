Man charged with stealing from laundry machines

A man faces charges this week in Madison County after allegedly stealing money from a laundry facility at an apartment complex in Fredericktown, causing more than $1,000 in damages in the process.

Matthew W. Smith, 39, address unknown but previously of Potosi, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. He entered a plea of not guilty to the charges at an arraignment hearing held on Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, on Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to the Creek Side Apartments on Jennifer Street in reference to theft and property damage involving some of the coin boxes on the laundry machines inside the apartment complex's laundry facility.

The officer arrived at the location and saw several of the locks on the coin boxes had been damaged. The officer reported one of the coin machines appeared to have been torn apart.

The officer began reviewing surveillance video from inside the laundry facility, which reportedly showed Smith and a woman enter the area at 4:05 p.m. Monday.

The report states the woman walked outside while Smith pulled the change trays out of some of the machines, stealing the change from them before leaving.