Man charged with trafficking in stolen identities, stealing vehicle

A man faces felony charges after allegedly admitting to stealing a car and reportedly being found in possession of multiple forms of identification and sensitive documents belonging to various people and businesses.

Joseph David Jones, 46, with addresses listed in Leadwood and Pevely, has been charged in St. Francois County with stealing a motor vehicle and trafficking in stolen identities.

According to a probable cause statement from the Desloge Police Department, on March 8, Jones was caught on video stealing a 2009 Pontiac G5 belonging to an area resident. The vehicle was subsequently recovered and Jones admitted to the theft, according to the police.

Authorities reportedly searched the vehicle and found a large number of personal identification documents, credit card and banking information, property titles, and other sensitive documents allegedly stolen from multiple individuals and businesses who did not consent to give the man their items.

The report shows some of the many documents recovered allegedly included:

Identification Documents

A birth certificate for a man from the State of Iowa

A birth certificate for a man from Madison County

A U.S. passport belonging to a woman

Property titles

A certificate of title belonging to a Park Hills resident for a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle

A certificate of title belonging to a Potosi resident for a 1992 Chevrolet truck

A certificate of title with the State of South Dakota for a 1998 Kia with the owner's name listed as a resident from Watertown, South Dakota

A certificate of title to an East Prairie, Missouri, resident for a 1988 Ford truck

A certificate of title for a 2009 Chevy utility vehicle owned by a Farmington couple

A certificate of title notice of sale/transfer stub for two separate vehicles: a 2000 Chevrolet and a 2006 Chevrolet

A certificate of title with the State of Illinois with the owner listed as a resident of Granite City, Illinois

Checks

Three traveler's checks in the name of a resident from East Prairie, Missouri. All three checks reportedly read, "Pay this Cheque to the Order of" Joseph Jones.

Two checks belonging to a resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, each in the amount of $1,820

A series of loose and bound checks belonging to Bonne Terre resident

A signed check owned by a woman for the amount of $3,200. In addition, there are reportedly two carbon copies of checks with the same owner, one of the copies for a check in the amount of $2,600.

A paycheck with a payee of an Imperial resident for the amount of $341.74. The source of the check is a Park Hills company. Additionally, police reportedly found an ID and card key for the same company and the check payee's name.

A check reportedly paid to Joseph Jones from a cellular phone carrier for $1.53

A check owned by a Farmington resident for the amount of $100. Police said the check payee is obviously handwritten as "Joseph Jones" over a typed name.

A cashier's check issued to a man for the amount of $11,500

Credit Account Documents

A Visa credit card belonging to a woman

A letter addressed to a Park Hills resident referencing credit with a banking institution; a credit card with the same bank and name indicating possible fraudulent procurement, according to police.

A letter from Capital One addressed to a Leadwood resident

A JC Penny statement and receipt of payment addressed to a Farmington account holder

Two letters addressed to separate Park Hills residents containing solicitations for credit cards

A credit card statement from a bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, addressed to Joseph Jones

Miscellaneous

A laminated card with what appears to be the combination to a "Lodge Safe." The opposite side of the card reads, "Bonne Terre Mason's."

A gift card from Surdyke Harley Davidson in Festus

A certificate of origin with the company name of a Fredericktown business. The back of the certificate indicates a transfer to a company in Bonne Terre.

Various documents belonging to a man, including an application for a Social Security card, a certificate of death for a relative, a COVID-19 vaccination record, a high school diploma, and two pay stubs

A handwritten note with information about the stolen 2009 Pontiac G5, which Jones allegedly admitted to stealing

Documents belonging to a married couple, including a stock purchase for 15 shares of a company, savings bonds, and a Social Security card

A letter from a banking institution regarding a lien release of a 2000 Chrysler

The probable cause statement indicates that other documents may have also been found.

Jones was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $100,000 bond was set. If released on bond, the man is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims in the case.

An initial court appearance in the case was held on Tuesday. Jones was scheduled to appear in court again on May 17 for a confined docket hearing.

Court records show that Jones has multiple prior convictions for felony offenses, including three counts of second-degree burglary, stealing, first-degree tampering, fraudulent use of a credit or debit device, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession/manufacture/sale of an illegal weapon.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

