Man convicted of murdering Reynolds County couple dies at Potosi Correctional Center

An area man serving life without parole for the 2017 murder of a Reynolds County couple died this week, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC).

A DOC press release states that at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, offender David Young, 72, of Ironton, confined at Potosi Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Young had been serving multiple sentences since being received into the DOC system on Nov. 9, 2018.

Young's longest-running sentences were life without parole. The man received his sentences after a jury convicted him in September on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.

Additionally, Young had been serving 15 years for three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly in Pulaski County, four years for leaving the scene of an accident, and another four years for passing a bad check in St. Francois County.

The DOC press release states that an autopsy would soon be conducted.

Young was charged with the murders of James and Janet Nance that occurred on Oct. 18, 2017. The Reynolds County couple sustained gunshot wounds to their heads at their rural home, along with an elderly woman who reportedly survived.

Timothy Callahan, 49, of Potosi, was also charged with the murders. He pleaded guilty in October 2018 to the same charges filed against Young and received sentences of life in prison without parole as well.

According to court documents, on Oct. 18, 2017, Young and Callahan went to the Nance couple's home, located on Highway 106 about five miles outside of Ellington, to rob James Nance.

While the robbery was in progress, Nance's wife and her friend arrived home, at which time the couple and the woman were all shot in the head at about 4 p.m.

Janet Nance, 72, died the day of the shooting after being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. James Nance, 86, died a few days later from his injuries, on Oct. 21, 2017.

The second female shooting victim, age 73, was able to speak to early investigators about what happened despite her serious injuries. The prosecutor at the time said the woman provided investigators with information that helped law enforcement track down the suspects, as well as what happened at the crime scene.

According to the Reynolds County Sheriff's Office, the three victims were shot "execution-style," and the surviving female victim was shot twice in the head during the robbery attempt. The sheriff said only netted the killers a couple of thousand dollars.

According to investigators, two witnesses saw a blue car matching the description of the escape vehicle leaving the Nance home. It was seen turning onto Route F and traveling north. Later that evening, a blue 1998 Pontiac Sunfire was towed near the Dent County town of Boss. Court documents say the vehicle was owned and operated by Young.

Witnesses reported that they saw Young traveling with a man identified as Callahan the next day. One witness stated that Young had said Callahan shot three people in the back of the head and had to shoot one person twice because they "wouldn't die."

Court documents indicated that Young was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Investigators found the Pontiac Sunfire on Oct. 21, 2017, at Young's last known address in the 1300 block of Trap Rock Road in Ironton. Officers interviewed Young's girlfriend, who also lived at the home. The woman told investigators that the last time she had seen Young was on Oct. 19, 2017, and that he was scheduled to appear on Oct. 20, 2017, in Gasconade County Court on a felony charge of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

According to that probable cause statement, Young attempted to get a St. Francois County couple to pay him $4,800 to repair a barn that the insurance company said should have cost around $1,300. Because Young did not appear in court on the charges, he has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest with nationwide extradition.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Investigators learned that Young and Callahan were staying at the Red Cedar Lodge in Bonne Terre. Officers spoke with the motel's staff and reviewed surveillance video that confirmed both suspects had stayed at the hotel and checked out in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2017. Surveillance video from the motel showed that Young and Callahan were traveling in a U-Haul rented by Callahan in Poplar Bluff due to be returned the day before in St. Louis.

Police say the U-Haul was returned Oct. 27, 2017, to a dealer near Cincinnati, Ohio. Young's daughter, who lived in the Cincinnati area, confirmed that Young and Callahan were staying at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio.

On the morning of Oct. 28, 2017 — at the request of the Missouri State Highway Patrol — the Warren County Ohio Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the Best Western Mason Inn where both Callahan and Young were located. Young was arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant, and Callahan was held as a person of interest in the Nance murders and the assault.

In an Oct. 27, 2017 interview with Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and the Reynolds County Sheriff's Office, it is reported that Callahan admitted that he and Young had traveled to the Nance home on Oct. 18, 2017, for the purpose of committing a robbery.

According to court records, Callahan told investigators that he and Young — armed with a .22 caliber revolver and 9mm handgun — drove Young's Pontiac Sunfire to the home where they subsequently stole cash from James Nance.

Callahan stated that he then shot James Nance, Janet Nance, and the third victim in the back of the head with the .22 caliber revolver, after which he and Young fled the scene.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

