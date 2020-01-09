{{featured_button_text}}
One dead in officer-involved shooting

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bismarck Wednesday night.

 File

Information has been released regarding an officer-involved shooting which reportedly occurred in Bismarck Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Bismark Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault at a residence in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.

The initial report was that a female was being assaulted, and the assailant was armed with a firearm.

The press release further states that upon arrival, officers were met by a man who was holding a firearm. The officers ordered the man to drop the firearm, at which time he pointed the firearm at an officer. The officer fired upon the man, fatally wounding him. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Bismarck Police Chief Steve Poole stated in the press release that in accordance with department procedures, the incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No names are being released at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

1
0
3
3
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments