Man dies in officer-involved shooting Saturday in Wash. Co.

An area man died during a confrontation with police in Washington County on Saturday. Officials said the man was armed with a weapon during the incident and was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Corporal Dallas Thompson, spokesman for Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C, said 39-year-old Christopher Rudolph of the Richwoods area died during the officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Thompson said that sometime about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance reported at an address on Highway 47, just south of Richwoods.

When the deputies arrived at the residence, they reportedly encountered Rudolph standing on the front porch with a weapon in his hand. The deputies gave the man commands to put the weapon down, but he failed to comply, according to Thompson. The deputies then discharged their firearms, striking Rudolph.

Reports state after the man was shot, the deputies rendered first aid to him and called EMS to respond. Medical personnel arrived and reportedly pronounced Rudolph deceased on the scene.

Thompson said a woman was also at the residence, but she was neither involved nor injured in the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, as an independent agency, conduct an investigation.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said an autopsy on Rudolph was performed Monday.