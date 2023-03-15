An area man faces child molestation charges in Madison County following allegations of sexual contact with a child alleged to have occurred about five years ago while he was reportedly babysitting.

Noah Jene Shemwell, 33, of House Springs, was charged last week in Madison County with two counts of second-degree molestation involving a child under 12 years of age.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 20, a Division of Family Service (DFS) worker contacted police regarding possible abuse of a girl younger than 12 years old.

According to the report, the child's mother told investigators her daughter was reluctant to talk about the alleged incident but said she was sexually abused while being watched by Shemwell about five years earlier. The report notes Shemwell is a relative of a man with whom the mother shares another child. Shemwell had reportedly looked after the child while her mother was at work.

Later on the night of Jan. 20, the report states, the child's mother informed Shemwell's relative that her daughter had made some accusations, and DFS was involved. She told the relative the nature of the allegations and reportedly said two names were mentioned, one being Shemwell.

The report states Shemwell's relative immediately went to Shemwell's home a short distance away. He reportedly told Shemwell of the possible accusations and asked Shemwell if there was anything he needed to tell the relative. The relative stated Shemwell replied, "maybe something happened, but he couldn't remember," according to the report.

The relative told Shemwell that if something did happen, he would rather hear it directly from him. Shemwell, with his head down and his hands between his knees, allegedly admitted that he did "do things" with the child, according to the statement.

The report states Shemwell told his relative that "he tried not to, but had touched" the child sexually, allegedly describing an act of sexual abuse. Shemwell allegedly said he had done things on other occasions and would distract the other children with movies and games so they wouldn't see. The report states Shemwell went on to recall other instances of sexual contact.

The relative told police that he returned home and later relayed everything he had heard to the mother. The report states the child recalled that when she was about 3-4 years old, she was "touched" by Shemwell, her "babysitter." The child reportedly said the contact happened in Fredericktown.

The report states the child mentioned details about the alleged incident, which she said happened in Shemwell's room. She said she had asked Shemwell to stop, but he wouldn't. The child said the touching stopped when one of her siblings came into the bedroom and told Shemwell he was hungry. She said when Shemwell went to get her sibling some food, she went to another bedroom, locked the door and got dressed, according to the statement.

During the alleged instances, the report states the child said she remembered seeing a bunch of 3D puzzle sculptures around Shemwell's room. She reportedly recalled other details about the room, including that it was cluttered and messy and smelled like a "boy's locker room" and was "musty."

According to the report, the child said she had told friends about what allegedly happened with Shemwell, which led to a children's worker speaking to her during school. The child reportedly said a "DFS" worker then told her mother about what happened, and her mother informed her father. The child said her mother also used her cell phone to record her talking about what happened, according to the statement. The child reportedly said her mother told her to look at the camera and say everything she remembered. The report notes the child denied that she was told what to say during the interview.

Shemwell was booked last Thursday at the Madison County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The man appeared in court last week, where he was arraigned on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty to both charges. The man is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday for a bond review hearing.