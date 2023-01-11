Man faces felony charges after alleged assault, fleeing from police on foot

An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly assaulting a woman and reportedly smashing her cell phone as she spoke to 911 dispatchers Sunday in Park Hills. Authorities said the man ran from officers but was tracked by a K-9 and found lying under a nearby tree.

Austin Patrick Shivers, 26, of Imperial, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage, and resisting an arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to an address on Sixth Street regarding an abandoned 911 call.

When the officer arrived, he reported hearing items being thrown around inside the residence, loud bangs, and a woman screaming. The officer said he approached the door and saw Shivers and the woman in the living room of the house.

In the report, the officer recalled seeing Shivers place his hands around the woman's throat. The man allegedly tried to drag the woman into a bedroom adjacent to the living room. Additionally, the officer reported seeing Shivers hit the woman with a water bottle which reportedly struck her in the head and facial area.

The woman managed to break free from Shivers and unlock the house door, according to police. The officer on the scene reportedly entered the residence, and Shivers fled on foot out the rear of the house.

The report states a St. Francois County deputy arrived at the address and deployed Teo, one of the department's trained K-9s. Authorities said the dog tracked Shivers from the back door of the Sixth Street residence down Dix Avenue, which runs perpendicular to the property. The search ended when an officer reportedly found Shivers lying under a tree in the 700 block of Dix Avenue. The man was then taken into police custody.

According to the report, an officer spoke with the woman after the reported altercation and noticed redness around her neck, bruising around her arms, and an injury to her finger. The officer said he saw the woman's cell phone had been shattered into pieces.

The woman reportedly said that she and Shivers had previously been in a relationship, but the pair recently separated. She told police that Shivers had pinned her down and started choking her. The woman said she called 911 and, during the call, Shivers took her phone and put it in his pocket. She said the man began choking her again until she could not breathe.

The report states that an emergency dispatcher called back after the 911 call was disconnected. Shivers reportedly gave the phone back to the woman, telling her to say everything was fine.

When the woman gave the dispatcher her address and asked for help, the report states Shivers took her phone and threw it against the wall and the floor. The value of the iPhone 14 was estimated at $1,200, according to the report.

The woman said Shivers continued pinning her against the wall, allegedly threatening her. She said that when police arrived, the man was trying to drag her into the bedroom until she was able to unlock the house door.

Shivers was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case initially; however, that bond amount was amended to $20,000 Monday during Shivers' first court appearance.

If released on bail, Shivers is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. He is further prohibited from contacting the alleged victim in this case while awaiting trial.

Court records indicate that Shivers is serving active probation terms handed down to him in two previous resisting arrest cases.

A search of the man's criminal history showed multiple prior convictions for offenses, including fourth-degree assault - special victim, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Shivers now has five pending criminal cases, four of which are St. Francois County cases, while the other is out of Jefferson County. The pending charges include resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, and DWI, along with the new charges filed this week.

At his initial court appearance Monday, Shivers waived arraignment and applied for a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 19 for a counsel status hearing.