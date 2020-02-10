Man faces more charges after 57-count indictment

An area man charged in October with sexual trafficking of a child now faces additional charges after being indicted Friday by a St. Francois County grand jury on 57 criminal counts.
James Rodgers, 40, of Farmington, had initially been charged in October with first-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 12 years of age, and second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years of age. When the original charges were filed, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a press release that additional charges were anticipated.
Recently, the case went before the grand jury and Rodgers was indicted on several more charges, including 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child; 19 counts of possession of child pornography; five counts of first-degree promoting child pornography; four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15; two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age; and two counts of first-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 12 years of age.
According to the original probable cause statement from the MSHP, on Sept. 30, a trooper was provided with two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). These CyberTips contained information provided to the NCMEC by Facebook. The tips indicated that a Facebook employee reviewed Facebook Messenger communications and felt the communications were online enticement of a child. The CyberTip identified a user named “Jimmy Rodgers,” with the Facebook username, “jroggers11” who identified himself as a 40-year-old male. Based on chat logs provided by Facebook, Rodgers solicited images of child pornography from other users.
You have free articles remaining.
It further states that on Oct. 9, Rodgers was located at his residence on Carleton Street in Farmington, where he was interviewed and reportedly admitted to officers that he communicated with two females online. He said he believed the females were 13 and 14 years old. Through these electronic communications, he sent the girls images of his genitals and a video of him performing a sexual act on himself. He reportedly asked both girls for nude images and videos and they both sent him explicit images and videos.
Rodgers further stated that the images would still be saved to his Samsung cell phone, which is the device he said he used to communicate with the females. The original CyberTip included a 20-second video from Facebook which showed a juvenile female performing a sexual act. A search warrant was obtained and during a search of Rodgers’ phone, the same 20-second video was located. Dozens of other images and videos were located on his phone which appeared similar in nature. The images and videos were exchanged on Aug. 15.
One of the juvenile victims was positively identified as a 9-year-old white female. The other female victim was not positively identified at the time of the report, but it states the girl appeared to be approximately 10 to 13 years of age.
Rodgers is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. If released on bond, Rodgers is prohibited from accessing the internet or any social media accounts and must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.