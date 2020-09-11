Man faces numerous charges after police chase in Washington, Franklin counties last week

Officers discovered that there were two female passengers in the van. The woman riding in the front passenger’s seat during the chase stated that the van was hers. She told police that she had come to pick up Hudson, but did not know that he was running from law enforcement.

The woman reported that when Hudson came out of the woods, he forced her to get out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat. She said she begged him to let her out of the vehicle or to slow down enough for her to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving.

The woman further stated she was just going to pick him up for her sister, who was reportedly dating the man. She said that when she asked Hudson to let her out, he told her no and kept his speeds high to keep her from jumping out of the vehicle.

The other female passenger told police that she was the one who tossed the narcotics out the window during the pursuit, however, the other woman was seen doing it.

When the other woman was asked about the narcotics, she reportedly stated that Hudson handed it to her and told her to throw the drugs out the window.

According to the report, the truck in which Hudson had initially fled was reported stolen out of St. Louis County.