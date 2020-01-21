Man faces several charges after stand-off

A Washington County man is facing several charges after a reported stand-off with police and allegedly making threats to kill others.
Matthew Boyster, 42, of Richwoods, was charged last week with Class A felony assault in the first degree, domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, two counts of armed criminal action, and three counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 12, an officer was dispatched to a rural residence on Clear Creek Road south of Richwoods for a disturbance with shots fired. The reporting party called 911, stating that Boyster had fired three rounds in his direction after a heated argument.
It was also reported that the day before, Boyster had threatened to kill a woman with whom he had a previous relationship. According to the victim’s statement, Boyster reportedly said, “I’ll shoot you and burn your body.” During the entire argument, Boyster was reportedly holding a handgun, and the woman stated that he had threatened to kill his whole family.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter around the residence. Boyster was ordered over a patrol vehicle’s PA system to exit the home unarmed. After about an hour, Boyster opened a window and reportedly yelled, “The only way I’m coming out is suicide-by-cop. Get the [expletive] off my property before I take care of you, and I’m a good shot.”
The report states that Boyster then made several verbal threats to kill law enforcement if they tried to enter his residence. After approximately another hour of negotiating with the man through the open window, he reportedly surrendered without further incident.
Boyster gave officers verbal consent to enter the residence to retrieve the firearms. Upon entering the residence, an officer observed that Boyster had a large amount of ammunition set out in multiple rooms. The officer further noted that the front door of the residence had been screwed shut and the rear door had been barricaded.
Officers retrieved six firearms from the residence and all six guns were fully loaded with a round chambered, according to the statement.
The report states that Boyster did admit to firing the weapon in anger after the incident with the original reporting party but stated he did not fire the gun at him. The officer recovered eight spent .22 caliber rounds as well as one spent 12 gauge round off of the front porch of the residence.
A member of the man’s family stated they had received a text message from Boyster during the incident. The message reportedly stated, “I’m taking them all out.”
Boyster was booked into the Washington County Jail and a cash-only bond of $150,000 was set.
The family told officers they were terrified of the man and his actions and they believed that he might be abusing drugs. They reportedly speculated that it was just a matter of time before he killed someone. They further indicated they would be petitioning the court for an order of protection.
The criminal complaint, filed on Jan. 13, states that Boyster is highly dangerous and is a threat to the victims, law enforcement, and the community. A review of Boyster’s criminal history and arrests revealed that he was held in custody for 96 hours last June for making suicidal threats and has been arrested for third-degree domestic assault in the past.
A bond reduction hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday. If released on bond, Boyster must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from possessing firearms or having contact with the victims of the incidents.
