Man facing assault charges dies
0 comments

Man facing assault charges dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Man facing assault charges dies
File photo

A man facing assault and armed criminal action charges from 2012 has died. 

Benjamin Arcand's case was set for trial in May. Arcand, 67, of Bonne Terre, died at Parkland Health Center March 21.

According to court records, Arcand, who was 60 then, shot a 39-year-old man at the flea market on Highway 221 between Farmington and Doe Run Nov. 13, 2012. The victim was airlifted to Barnes where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He identified Arcand as the shooter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News