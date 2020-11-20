Man in custody following multi-county pursuit Friday

A man reportedly led police on a multi-county pursuit that began in Desloge Friday morning.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the suspect had stolen a Ford F-350 truck in Desloge.

After 6 a.m., deputies spotted the stolen truck and attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver fled Desloge southbound on U.S. 67.

Police pursued the truck, and at one point during the chase, officers deployed spike strips, but the truck continued fleeing southbound on the highway.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in Madison County when the driver stopped the truck in the parking lot of Fredericktown Walmart. There, he reportedly attempted to take a dump truck that was parked on the lot, but officers were able to apprehend the man and take him into custody.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. More information will be released as it is made available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

