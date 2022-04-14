Man injured after shooting in Fredericktown

One man is injured following a shooting incident early Thursday morning in Fredericktown.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said a 911 call came into dispatch just before 1 a.m. on Monday for “shots fired” near Morley Street in Fredericktown.

Officers responded and made contact with multiple individuals, confirming shots had been fired.

Hovis said the department had two people in custody and is seeking warrants on both in connection with the incident. One of two in custody was a male who suffered a laceration to his head. He was treated at Madison Medical Center and was released. No one else was injured.

The department took custody of one handgun which was fired multiple times. They also impounded two vehicles which were used in the incident, according to Hovis.

An update will be posted as more information becomes available.

