Man jailed after seriously injuring parents

Ratcliffe

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A rural Bonne Terre man is in custody after authorities say he caused serious injuries to both his mother and father on Monday evening.

Ryan Ratcliffe, 38, has been charged with felony domestic assault in the first degree, felony domestic assault in the second degree, felony armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of felony harassment in the first degree.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Ratcliffe was residing with his parents at a Jai Avenue address. According to the report, his father is 71 years old and his mother is 67 years old.

The report states that while at the residence, Ratcliffe was drinking heavily, according to his parents when he punched his mother in the back of the head. The report states that Ratcliffe punched his mother so hard that he split the back of her head open right behind her ear. The report states that Ratcliffe then chased his father around a table with knives threatening to kill him.

According to the court documents, Ratcliffe then pushed his father down onto the table causing severe bruising and a laceration to his upper right thigh. After the father collided with the table, the report states that Ratcliffe stomped on his father’s left foot breaking one of his father’s toes.

According to the report, it was later noted that the father had internal bleeding from the assault. The victims both stated that Ratcliffe told them that if they had him arrested, he would eventually get out and the he would come back to the residence and “(expletive) kill them.”

The report states that according to Ratcliffe’s parents and other family members this behavior has been an ongoing issue. The parents reported that two weeks ago, Ratcliffe had picked up an iron bar stool and threw it at his father hitting him in the leg and causing him to be unable to work for a few days.

Another reported instance by family members is that on one occasion, Ratcliffe’s father was driving and Ratcliffe was in the back seat. Family members told authorities that Ratcliffe hit his father in the back of the head so hard that his father’s retina was detached from his eye. Witnesses reported that these violent instances with Ratcliffe have been going on for at least 10 years.

According to court documents, Ratcliffe has the following criminal history: criminal mischief, retail theft, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness (Pennsylvania), misdemeanor theft (Kansas), possession of a controlled substance, 4 DWIs, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, two domestic assaults, and property damage.

The deputy who wrote the report requested to the judge that because of Ratcliffe’s issues with drugs and alcohol he believes his release would be harmful to the victims and that because of persistent DWIs Ratcliffe has no respect for the courts or orders that the court puts in place. The deputy requested that Ratcliffe be held until his court date for his victims’ safety especially since they will be discharged from the hospital in an already injured condition.

Associate Circuit Judge Troy Hyde has ordered Ratcliffe’s bond set at $100,000 cash only with the conditions that he is to have no contact with his parents and is not to leave the state of Missouri.

