Man jailed following pursuit

Clapp, Jr. 

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A man is in custody in Washington County after authorities say he led a deputy on a high-speed pursuit and fled on foot Sunday night.

John Clapp Jr., 29, of Cadet, has been charged with felony resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement from Deputy Mike Sansoucie, on June 9, he attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Route E and Bottom Diggins Road in Washington County for not having a licensed vehicle.

Sansoucie said that he activated the emergency lights in his fully marked patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop the blue Chevrolet Cavalier. When the driver of the car saw the emergency lights come on, despite utilizing his left turn signal, he made a right turn at a high rate of speed.

The deputy then said that he activated his siren and initiated pursuit. According to the court document, the driver made a quick turn on Meadows Drive and then another quick left onto Timber View Drive. The report notes that both of these roads are gravel and very curvy. The suspect then led the deputy onto Highway 47.

The court document states that the deputy continued the pursuit on Highway 47 for about one mile until he lost sight of the vehicle and downgraded his response. The deputy continued to drive along Highway 47 and found the vehicle crash in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 47 and Roderick Road.

The deputy was able to identify the suspect using mail and other personal items from the vehicle, however, Clapp fled on foot. Clapp was located and taken into custody. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

