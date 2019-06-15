A man is in custody in Washington County after authorities say he led a deputy on a high-speed pursuit and fled on foot Sunday night.
John Clapp Jr., 29, of Cadet, has been charged with felony resisting arrest.
According to a probable cause statement from Deputy Mike Sansoucie, on June 9, he attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Route E and Bottom Diggins Road in Washington County for not having a licensed vehicle.
Sansoucie said that he activated the emergency lights in his fully marked patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop the blue Chevrolet Cavalier. When the driver of the car saw the emergency lights come on, despite utilizing his left turn signal, he made a right turn at a high rate of speed.
The deputy then said that he activated his siren and initiated pursuit. According to the court document, the driver made a quick turn on Meadows Drive and then another quick left onto Timber View Drive. The report notes that both of these roads are gravel and very curvy. The suspect then led the deputy onto Highway 47.
The court document states that the deputy continued the pursuit on Highway 47 for about one mile until he lost sight of the vehicle and downgraded his response. The deputy continued to drive along Highway 47 and found the vehicle crash in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 47 and Roderick Road.
The deputy was able to identify the suspect using mail and other personal items from the vehicle, however, Clapp fled on foot. Clapp was located and taken into custody. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.