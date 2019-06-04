A Washington County man is in jail after several thefts including pieces from a new tower being constructed for Washington County Central Dispatch.
Joshua Harris, 29, of Belgrade, has been charged with felony burglary in the second degree, three counts of felony stealing of $750 or more, and felony resisting arrest.
According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Det. Ethan Haworth, in March, Harris was in possession of a stolen Snap-On jump box valued at $800. Harris reported he had received the item from a man and when the man was interviewed he stated that Harris had tried to sell him the item and had said it was "hot."
The report states that Harris then contacted another man who purchased the item for $100. The man realized the item was stolen after purchasing it and returned the box to the owner.
In another probable cause statement from Deputy Steven Rion, in May, Harris was in possession of stolen wire and angle iron that came from the South Tower for Washington County Central Dispatch, which is being constructed at the intersection of Route P and Route C.
The report states that the value of these items is $1,290. Harris initially stated that he had received the items from another individual, but when Det. Haworth told Harris the items were stolen, he acted as if he didn’t know what the detective was talking about.
Harris then reportedly became nervous about having stolen property and contacted a witness to help him hide the items. The man reportedly hid the items on Lover’s Lane in Caledonia.
The report states that because the items had been tampered with, dispatch was unable to use them for the tower.
A third probable cause statement states that sometime in May Harris went to a Route C property, unlawfully entered the garage and removed the garage door valued at $1,200. Harris then sold the garage door to a couple living on Route DD for $75.
When deputies went to Harris’ address to arrest him on these charges, they arrived in a fully-marked patrol vehicle. When Harris saw the patrol vehicle he fled on foot into a wooded area to avoid arrest. Deputies were able to quickly locate him and place him under arrest.
The report notes that on several occasions Harris told Haworth that he has plans to move out of Washington County and also made comments about moving to Kentucky, making him a potential flight risk. Harris is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
