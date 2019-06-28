An area man is being held in the St. Francois County Jail after a pursuit began in Desloge just after noon Friday.
Shawn Rankin, 25, has been charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony disarming a police officer while performing official duty, and felony resisting arrest. Rankin’s bond has been set at $15,000.
According to a probable cause statement, Desloge Officer Brad Judge was patrolling in the 400 block of North State Street when he observed the driver of green Chevy Blazer fail to utilize his turn signal when entering a parking lot.
The report states that Judge then activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the Blazer left the parking lot and proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Desloge Drive and State Street.
The driver then entered onto U.S. 67 southbound and began weaving in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Officer Judge continued to pursue the vehicle and saw the driver toss something out of the window. When Officer Judge passed the discarded item he noted it to be a handgun, black and silver in color.
The Blazer was eventually stalled just a few miles north of Fredericktown at which time Rankin attempted to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side window. Officer Judge and Officer Nicholas Basinger, also of the Desloge Police Department, were on scene and ordered Rankin to put his hands up at which time Rankin began to struggle with the officers in an attempt to resist.
At that time, the report states that Rankin reached for Officer Basinger’s duty weapon and ended up grabbing and ripping his duty belt, tearing the belt off the officer. The officers were able to then subdue Rankin.
In an interview, Rankin admitted to having the handgun and told officers that he threw it out because he was a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.
According to court records, Rankin has multiple felony convictions including a possession of a controlled substance for which he was on a suspended imposition of sentence which was revoked in 2015 and he was given a sentence of three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
In addition, Rankin was on probation for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident out of Bridgeton in 2018. Rankin was a current resident of the Community Supervision Center under the direction of District 12 Probation and Parole in Farmington.
