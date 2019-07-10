A Rosebud man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Monday.
William Logan, 38, whose last known address was Cuba, has been charged with assault/attempted assault in the first degree of a special victim, armed criminal action, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing of $750 or more, felony theft of a firearm, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of felony resisting arrest, felony property damage in the first degree, felony driving while revoke/suspended, and felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000.
Logan is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Deputy Steven Rion, on Monday Rion observed a vehicle pulling a trailer near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route O in Mineral Point. Deputy Rion attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.
The report states that Logan pulled into a residential driveway off of Route O and turned his vehicle around so that it was facing the vehicle of Deputy Rion. The deputy then put his vehicle in reverse and backed into a ditch to avoid collision. Logan swerved and intentionally struck Rion’s vehicle head-on.
The deputy then began to pursue the vehicle along Highway 8 westbound toward the city of Potosi. Cpl. Bobbie Wills of the Potosi Police Department positioned his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 21 to prevent the driver from entering the residential areas of the city.
The court document states that Logan continued to flee northbound on Highway 21. Lt. Randall Martin of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips at the intersection of Highway 21 and Route E. Logan hit the spike strips and two of his tires immediately began to deflate. Logan swerved off of Highway 21 near the intersection of Miller Road at which time he exited the vehicle and fled across a barbed-wire fence.
The report states that deputies tackled Logan, taking him to the ground at which time Logan still continued to resist arrest. Logan was taken into custody.
A female passenger was also arrested at the scene but was released without being charged.
According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, during the investigation, it was learned that Logan had exited the vehicle with a firearm but had tossed it when he scaled the fence. In addition investigators learned that Logan had planned to shoot at the deputies but for an unknown reason he did not do so.
“The vehicle, trailer, and firearm were all reported stolen and have now been returned to their rightful owners,” said Jacobsen.
Jacobsen said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) were called and assisted with the recovery of the firearm, which was found in very dense undergrowth.
“I would like to thank the Potosi Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the Washington County Ambulance District for their assistance,” said Jacobsen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.