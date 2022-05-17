Man shot earlier this year charged with burglary, failing to register as sex offender

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into a neighbor's house before being shot by the homeowner earlier this year.

Zachary Ryan Moore, 31, of Park Hills, was charged last week in St. Francois County with first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Jan. 27, Moore entered a residence on Sue Lynn Circle just outside Desloge. The homeowner reportedly told police he was asleep and heard a loud noise coming from the area of his porch. The man said he jumped up to check on his children because they were asleep in the living room, which is near the porch.

The homeowner reportedly recalled arming himself with a 9mm firearm, and upon reaching the living room, he saw that somebody had entered the home through the front door with what he referred to as metal shears.

The report states the resident told police he was scared for his family, so he discharged the firearm toward the intruder, later identified as Moore, who reportedly lives at a neighboring address. The metal shears were later identified as bolt cutters and were located on the front porch adjacent to the door that had been forced open.

The homeowner stated that he emptied the firearm's magazine, and the intruder left his porch, heading to the neighboring residence. The man reportedly told police he reloaded the firearm and went onto the porch to check the area. The man said he located the bolt cutters, a large pool of blood on the porch, and broken glass from the living room window.

The report states a woman recalled being awoken by a loud noise coming from the living room of her home. She reportedly got up to check the room and heard someone trying to make their way into the front door. She said that she had called law enforcement.

Moore was located on his living room floor, lying on his back with blood coming from his facial area. The report states the wounded man was talking and breathing.

The scene was secured for EMS, who reportedly treated Moore for his injuries before transporting the man to Mercy South Hospital for further treatment.

The report states Moore had prior knowledge that juvenile children lived in the residence he had allegedly broken into and attempted multiple unwarranted interactions with the children leading up to the burglary.

Moore was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on May 11, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bond, Moore is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Court records show that Moore pleaded guilty in Jefferson County to three counts of first-degree child molestation in 2009. The man was given a suspended prison sentence of eight years and placed on five years of supervised probation, according to records. Moore reportedly violated the terms of his probation and was sentenced to serve 120 days of shock incarceration in 2012.

Filings indicate Moore has a pending criminal case filed last week in which he's charged with failing to register as a sex offender, resisting/interfering with an arrest, and being a sex offender present/loitering within 500 feet of a school building, grounds, or conveyance to transport students. The man's bond is set at $20,000 in that case, according to records.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

