Man sought in Washington County shooting

Dunn

 WCSO File Photo

A man is being sought by authorities in Washington County following a shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Frank Lee Dunn, 50, of Mineral Point, has been named by Sheriff Zach Jacobsen as a person of interest in the Monday shooting. Dunn also has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

According to the press release from Sheriff Jacobsen, deputies were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Elliott Road for a person shot.

“The victim was shot twice and was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment,” said Jacobsen. “The victim’s condition is stable as of Tuesday morning.”

Individuals should not attempt to approach Dunn as he could be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Dunn is asked to contact Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as details unfold.

