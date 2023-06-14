A press release issued Wednesday from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock stated St. Francois County Deputies were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Highway OO south of Farmington to serve a 96-hour commitment to an individual allegedly in need of mental health services.

The individual, a male who was not named in the press release, fired several shots from his residence, refusing to communicate with officers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol negotiators responded along with MSHP's SWAT unit in an attempt to bring the standoff to an end. No injuries were reported while the armed person was barricaded in the residence.

The situation was brought to a successful conclusion without further incident. The lone occupant of the home was taken into custody by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT unit at about 7:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

In the press release, Bullock said he wishes to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their quick response, as well as members of the MSHP SWAT unit. Appreciation also goes out to the St. Francois County Ambulance District, Farmington Fire Department and Farmington Police Department for their assistance.

