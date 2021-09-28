Martin charged with child molestation involving two children

An area man faces child molestation charges following reports of sexual contact involving two juvenile females over a period of nearly 10 years.
Melvin G. Martin Jr., 60, of Mineral Point, was charged in Washington County last week with four counts of first-degree child molestation.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, from January 2015 through June 2019, Martin had sexual contact with one female child.
The report states that during a forensic interview with a 12-year-old girl on April 20, the child told investigators that Martin had sexually touched her. The child reportedly said the first incident happened when she was approximately 7 or 8 years old.
The young girl said the incidents continued until June of 2019, according to the statement.
Police interviewed another alleged victim who stated that the man had sexually touched her when she was 8 years old. Court filings indicate that those alleged sexual contacts occurred at two Potosi addresses between September 2008 and September 2011.
The female reportedly told police that Martin would begin kissing her cheeks, ears and he would touch her legs.
The report states that the second alleged victim further recalled to police other instances that reportedly happened at Martin's residence. She reportedly recounted one occasion where Martin allegedly touched her breast area with his hand, using skin-to-skin contact.
Police requested to formally interview Martin regarding the allegations made against him but the man declined to participate, according to the report.
Martin was booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday, and an $80,000 bond was set in the case. The man posted a surety bond and was released from custody on Monday.
While released on bail, the court ordered that Martin be prohibited from having contact with any person under the age of 17. The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Martin faces a possible 60-year prison sentence if convicted of the newly filed charges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com