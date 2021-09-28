Martin charged with child molestation involving two children

An area man faces child molestation charges following reports of sexual contact involving two juvenile females over a period of nearly 10 years.

Melvin G. Martin Jr., 60, of Mineral Point, was charged in Washington County last week with four counts of first-degree child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, from January 2015 through June 2019, Martin had sexual contact with one female child.

The report states that during a forensic interview with a 12-year-old girl on April 20, the child told investigators that Martin had sexually touched her. The child reportedly said the first incident happened when she was approximately 7 or 8 years old.

The young girl said the incidents continued until June of 2019, according to the statement.

Police interviewed another alleged victim who stated that the man had sexually touched her when she was 8 years old. Court filings indicate that those alleged sexual contacts occurred at two Potosi addresses between September 2008 and September 2011.

The female reportedly told police that Martin would begin kissing her cheeks, ears and he would touch her legs.