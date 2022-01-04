Matlock charged with murder of step-grandson

An area man was arraigned this week on charges including murder relating to a reported homicide in Washington County last week.

Mark J. Matlock, 60, of Cadet, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

A probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office states that Matlock is accused of shooting and killing his step-grandson, 35-year-old Joshua Boyer, who lived with Matlock at his Del Road residence in Cadet. Matlock had reportedly been a step-grandparent to Boyer since he was born.

The report states that on Dec. 29, Boyer got into an argument and was attempting to get into a bedroom occupied by a woman at the residence.

When Matlock saw that Boyer was attempting to get into the room, the report states he fired two rounds from a Hi-point 9mm pistol. The two rounds were reportedly fired from around 10-15 feet away.

The two rounds allegedly fired by Matlock contacted Boyer in the back of the head and right elbow, which caused the man to fall back onto his back on the ground.

While Boyer was lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and elbow, the report states that Matlock approached him and fired two more rounds: one to the man's chest and one to his stomach.

When investigators asked why he fired the last two rounds, Matlock reportedly said it was to "make sure he was dead."

Matlock allegedly stated in a police interview that he knew for some time that he was going to have to shoot and kill Boyer, which is why a few months ago, he started carrying a firearm with him when he was around Boyer.

Matlock was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $1 million bond was set in the case.

If released on bail, the man is prohibited from having contact with Boyer's immediate family members.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates that Matlock mentioned having family ties to Illinois. The filing states that the man's family and the alleged victim's family believe that he will flee the state to Illinois if he is released from confinement.

The complaint further states that Matlock faces multiple life sentences in prison if convicted of the charges.

A review of Matlock's criminal history shows that he has pleaded guilty in the past for charges including manufacturing a controlled substance and domestic assault. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11 for a bond reduction hearing in the newly filed case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

