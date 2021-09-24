Mccanless charged with assaulting woman, allegedly allowing his dog to attack

An area man faces felony charges this month after allegedly assaulting a woman and reportedly allowing his dog to attack her while she held her child during an altercation this month.

Shon Steven Mccanless, 45, of Caledonia, has been charged in Washington County with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 4, Mccanless was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with a woman.

The report states that the argument escalated, and Mccanless allegedly physically assaulted the woman by striking her in the face and kicking her in the mouth, causing lacerations.

During the altercation, authorities allege that Mccanless allowed his dog, a large American Bully breed, to attack the woman while she was holding her child.

The report states that the man did not attempt to stop his dog from causing severe lacerations and injuries to the woman's right arm. The dog reportedly attacked the woman as she was defending her young child in her left arm.