McMahan charged after burglaries at a church, Union Pacific facilities

A search of the abandoned dwelling, where the suspect was standing, revealed an orange Union Pacific duffel bag with the name written on it, personal protective equipment, and flashlights taken during the reported burglary. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.

On Oct. 11 at approximately 9:38 p.m., a man allegedly broke into the sandblast building inside the Union Pacific Car Shop in De Soto.

According to the report, the man was recorded on Union Pacific’s surveillance video throwing water bottles, going through cabinets, carrying out unknown items, and standing naked in front of the security camera exposing his genitals.

The officer reports he was able to clearly identify the man as McMahan based on a clear image of his face and the previous encounter.

The court issued a warrant for McMahan’s arrest and set bond in the case at $10,000.

Records indicate that McMahan has previous convictions and other pending cases in Jefferson County.

Court records show that on March 9, McMahan pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to misdemeanor charges of second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing. He was sentenced to spend 12 days in jail for the offenses, receiving credit for time served.

According to court documents, McMahan has another criminal case pending in Jefferson County for one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle on March 17, as well as a separate charge of trespassing. He also has a pending case in De Soto Municipal Court in which he faces a charge of stealing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

