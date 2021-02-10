McMahan charged after burglaries at a church, Union Pacific facilities

An area man faces charges this week in two separate alleged burglaries at a church in northern St. Francois County and at Union Pacific facilities in Jefferson County.
Steven Ray McMahan Jr., 23, of rural Bonne Terre, was charged in St. Francois County on Monday with first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, McMahan was located inside the Redemption Point Church, located at 9985 Berry Rd., on Friday.
The report states that McMahan had broken out a window and damaged other items while making his way inside the church. The criminal complaint says that the damage to the property exceeded $750.
Another man was in the church Friday and reportedly discovered McMahan inside the building carrying a jar of coins worth approximately $50.
A deputy reports McMahan admitted that this was the third time that he had broken into the Redemption Point Church.
McMahan was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $15,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. The court ordered that the man must register for pre-trial supervision before being released on bail.
Last week, McMahan was charged in Jefferson County with second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual misconduct (first offense), and two counts of trespassing on a critical infrastructure facility.
According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, on Oct. 5, a Union Pacific car facility manager reported that a burglary occurred at the Union Pacific Car Shop, located at 491 N. Main St. in De Soto.
It was reported that several power tools and hand tools were stolen, including personal protective equipment and an orange duffel bag with a Union Pacific Logo and a name written on it.
The facility manager showed an officer closed-circuit video footage of the burglary suspect inside the facility just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. The video reportedly showed a man wearing a stocking, riding a bicycle, and carrying a duffel bag and a backpack.
According to the statement, the manager also showed the officer a security video of the same man inside the company’s paint shop building on Oct. 5 at approximately 2:37 a.m.
While canvassing the neighborhood near the facility, the officer reports locating a man that looked similar to the suspect in the video standing in the doorway of an abandoned residence on Third Street in De Soto. The man reportedly left the abandoned house on a bicycle similar to the one seen in the video. The officer then conducted an investigatory stop of the man, who was identified as McMahan.
The report states McMahan admitted to occasionally walking through the Union Pacific property.
A search of the abandoned dwelling, where the suspect was standing, revealed an orange Union Pacific duffel bag with the name written on it, personal protective equipment, and flashlights taken during the reported burglary. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.
On Oct. 11 at approximately 9:38 p.m., a man allegedly broke into the sandblast building inside the Union Pacific Car Shop in De Soto.
According to the report, the man was recorded on Union Pacific’s surveillance video throwing water bottles, going through cabinets, carrying out unknown items, and standing naked in front of the security camera exposing his genitals.
The officer reports he was able to clearly identify the man as McMahan based on a clear image of his face and the previous encounter.
The court issued a warrant for McMahan’s arrest and set bond in the case at $10,000.
Records indicate that McMahan has previous convictions and other pending cases in Jefferson County.
Court records show that on March 9, McMahan pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to misdemeanor charges of second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing. He was sentenced to spend 12 days in jail for the offenses, receiving credit for time served.
According to court documents, McMahan has another criminal case pending in Jefferson County for one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle on March 17, as well as a separate charge of trespassing. He also has a pending case in De Soto Municipal Court in which he faces a charge of stealing.
