McMahan charged with assault

An area man is facing felony charges following a reported burglary and stabbing at a Leadington home.
Cory McMahan, 33, of Desloge, was charged earlier this month in St. Francois County with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement from the Leadington Police Department, a man arrived at a house on Park Street in Leadington Friday during a break from work. The man reported to police that McMahan entered the home and took his cell phone. The man said McMahan then started hitting him in the head with his fist and eventually took out a knife and stabbed him with it before leaving the residence.
The report states that McMahan was located a short time later at the corner of Columbia and Sixth Streets in Park Hills. The knife was located a short distance away from McMahan's location; however, the cell phone was not located.
McMahan was arrested, and the man who reported the incident identified him as being the same man who entered the home and stabbed him with a knife, according to the report.
McMahan was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
If released on bond, McMahan is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and is prohibited from having contact with the victim.
According to court records, McMahan was convicted in 2010 of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a crime for which he was sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation. After violating the terms of his probation, McMahan received a seven-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections and was released after serving a 120-day shock incarceration.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
