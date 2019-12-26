{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday pursuit stretches two counties

Mell

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A local man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a chase Saturday that began in Park Hills and ended in Jefferson County.

Jeffrey Mell, 48, of Bonne Terre, has been charged in St. Francois County with resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more.

According to a probable cause statement by Deputy A. Shumate of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, while in the area of Parkway and St. Joe Drives in Park Hills on Saturday, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, on a 2005 Chevrolet Impala for an inoperable light and a lack of turn signal near that intersection.

The deputy states that the driver, identified as Mell, first motioned toward him, indicating he was going to pull over, before cutting through a near-by parking lot and fleeing onto U.S. 67.

Mell reportedly continued northbound on U.S. 67, reaching speeds of 105 mph while weaving in and out of the traffic lanes.

The pursuit continued until the eluding vehicle ran out of gas in Olympian Village in Jefferson County whereupon the man ran from the vehicle, attempting to escape on foot. Mell was apprehended after a 15-minute foot chase.

After being apprehended, Mell reportedly indicated that he fled because he has an active warrant and did not want to be arrested for it.

An inventory search of the vehicle revealed a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, which will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.

Charges were filed Monday by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mac Callanan and it was requested in the complaint that Mell is held in custody without bond due to the nature of the offense and Mell’s prior criminal record, including a conviction for the same offense. Mell also had an active parole warrant at the time of this pursuit, according to court records.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

