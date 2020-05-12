Mendoza charged with child porn

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of Paul Ottis Mendoza, 44, of Leadwood, on Monday for possession of child pornography.
The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The patrol was assisted by the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information that led to investigators executing a search warrant at Mendoza’s residence located on Hunt Street in Leadwood. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Mendoza admitted to police that he created a fictitious Instagram account to obtain child pornography.
Mendoza is a registered sex offender and on probation in St. Louis County for possession of child pornography and child molestation.
Mendoza was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Mendoza with three counts of possession of child pornography. Mendoza is currently being held without bond.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.
The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program, and is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
