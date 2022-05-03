Merritt charged after alleged pursuit, struggle leaves officer with broken hand

An area man faces felony charges after allegedly leading police on a short pursuit last week and later resisting arrest, leaving one officer with a broken hand.

Scott Allen Merritt, 38, of Bismarck, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree assault/special victim, resisting arrest for a felony, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

A press release from the Bismarck Police Department states that on Thursday, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Bismarck officers responded to a disturbance incident in the 1300 block of Center Street. After officers investigated the incident, Merritt was arrested for charges related to peace disturbance and drug possession.

Officials said that due to the relatively minor and non-violent nature of the charges against Merritt, procedure dictated the man be released after the arrest booking process.

Later that same evening, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a Bismarck officer spotted a vehicle driving very carelessly, police said. The car was reportedly being driven erratically and made multiple passes by the officer's location, which caused the officer to become concerned. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle might have been trying to deliberately lure the officer into a situation.

Having safety concerns in mind, the officer reportedly decided to observe the driver's actions for a short time by following from a distance to evaluate better what was happening. The release states the officer lost sight of the vehicle but found it leaving a local convenience store shortly after. The vehicle continued onto Center Street (Highway 32), driving in an excessively erratic manner, according to police.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle reportedly failed to yield to the officer's emergency lights and siren and led the officer on a short pursuit to a residence on Center Street. Officials said that unbeknownst to the officer, the Center Street address was the same location as the previous disturbance earlier that day.

The release states the driver, who was still unknown to the officer, immediately abandoned his vehicle in the driveway and ran inside the residence. A woman at the address reportedly ushered the man inside and then confronted the officer at the front porch of the home.

Police said the woman impeded the officer's progress to the front door by physically blocking him and attempting to push him away. Once the officer was able to get past the woman, he reportedly discovered the driver of the vehicle had locked himself inside the residence. Being in fresh pursuit, the officer was authorized to force entry into the dwelling, which he did, and was able to arrest the driver.

Police said the man became combative while the officer was trying to escort him to his patrol car. Once outside, the officer encountered more interference from a neighbor, the release states.

Additional units arrived, and the man was placed in a police vehicle where he was identified as Merritt, the same subject who had been previously arrested earlier in the day.

During detainment in the patrol car, Merritt reportedly continued to resist by kicking at the windows and doors of the vehicle and kicking the officers trying to detain him. Officials said the man kicked one officer in the chest, head, and upper body, and the officer sustained a broken hand in the incident. The press release noted that the officer was later treated and released from the hospital.

During the investigation, it was reportedly made apparent that Merritt deliberately sought out an officer and intentionally led him on a chase back to his residence. Police said that although it was unclear what Merritt's actual intentions were, he did make statements he wanted to kill an officer.

Through further investigation, authorities said they discovered a probability the two women had worked in concert in their interference efforts in the incident. Both females were arrested and later released pending application of warrants.

Merritt was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. An initial appearance was held in the case on Monday, and Merritt waived formal arraignment. The man is scheduled to appear before the court again on May 10 for a confined docket hearing.

Court records show that Merritt has previous convictions. The man pleaded guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault in August 2020, receiving 120 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

In another case, records indicate Merritt pleaded guilty in 2020 to third-degree domestic assault, receiving a four-year suspended prison sentence and five years of supervised probation. Court filings show the man violated his probation in the case and was sentenced to serve his prison term but was released in June 2021 after 120 days of shock incarceration.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.