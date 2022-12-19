Mickan charged with sodomy

An area man is charged with sodomy following recent allegations of sexual assault involving a child.

Roger Allen Mickan, 50, of Fredericktown, has been charged in Madison County with one count of statutory sodomy - deviate sexual intercourse - involving a person less than 14 years old.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 1, a woman and her child arrived at the Madison County 911 dispatch center to report sexual abuse.

The report states a deputy spoke with the mother, who reported statements made by the juvenile indicating he was a victim of sexual assault. The alleged sexual assaults were reported to have happened over two to three months, between September and November, with the child reportedly recalling about 18-21 instances.

After talking to the woman and the juvenile, the deputy contacted the Division of Family Services (DFS) hotline. The report states a case was opened through DFS, and the deputy assisted with a DFS interview at the child's residence on the afternoon of Nov. 1.

On Nov. 10, a forensic interview was reportedly conducted at the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri.

Mickan was criminally charged last week, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The man was booked on the felony charge Sunday at the Madison County Jail, where he remains in custody with a $50,000 cash-only bond set in the case.

An initial hearing in the case was held Monday afternoon, during which Mickan pleaded not guilty to the crime. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday for a bond reduction hearing, according to court records.