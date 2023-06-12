JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey moved Thursday for the ouster of the Iron County sheriff, who is accused of helping a friend in a kidnapping plot.

In a lawsuit using the same legal tactic Bailey used in his bid to force former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner from office, he alleges Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett failed to perform his duties and has engaged in acts of misconduct and malfeasance.

The petition alleges that Burkett is unfit to hold office after allegedly helping Rick Gaston, an Iron County resident, with a plot to kidnap Gaston’s children from their mother after a domestic dispute.

“As Attorney General, I will always work to hold accountable those who refuse to do their job as required by Missouri statute,” Bailey said in a statement. “To that end, I am moving for the removal of the Iron County Sheriff, and I demand that he resign effective immediately.”

The filing holds that Burkett “has knowingly or willfully failed and refused to perform official acts and duties with respect to the execution or enforcement of criminal laws of the State, and has engaged in willful acts of misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance in office.”

Burkett was released from the Jefferson County Jail in April after posting $250,000 bail.

Burkett, along with two sheriff’s deputies, were first charged in March.

Burkett faces three felonies and six misdemeanors, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution and first-degree stalking.

Burkett’s attorney, Gabe Crocker, earlier said as part of Burkett’s bail conditions, the sheriff has effectively been removed from office already. Burkett isn’t allowed to serve as sheriff while his case is pending.

In a statement, Crocker said Thursday, “I am disappointed that the Attorney General’s Office would attempt to remove an elected official from office before any evidence has been heard in a court of law. However, I have been told that the Attorney General is a very reasonable and grounded individual and I look forward to working with his office to resolve this matter.”

Bailey’s office argues that Burkett “abused his power and authority as an elected sheriff by encouraging other law enforcement officers to make illegal arrests and detentions, knowing that he had no jurisdiction or authority and knowing that the arrests and seizures lacked any probable cause or reasonable suspicion.”

The petition further says Burkett’s “actions of utilizing his office and its resources, including two deputies, to further criminal acts and conspiracies, were willful acts of misconduct, malfeasance, and misfeasance, and constitute willful and fraudulent violations of his official duty to enforce the criminal laws of the State.”

The petition also asks the Court to remove Burkett from office immediately due to the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s temporary suspension of his peace officer certification.

Burkett’s release on bond came with several conditions, including GPS monitoring and a prohibition on serving as a law enforcement officer in any capacity.

The sheriff is charged with, among other crimes, falsely reporting to 911 dispatchers that the child’s mother had kidnapped the girl and that she was in danger.

The sheriff and his two deputies also are accused of using “pings” from the mother’s cellphone to try to track her whereabouts. The “criminal street gang” charge alleges they were organized to commit the crimes.

The mother and child ended up at the home of a Jefferson County sheriff’s official and they were fine.